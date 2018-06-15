Driver accused of carving doughnuts into Mims school lawn arrested

Tyler Willhite, 20, is charged with criminal mischief and trespassing on school grounds.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old old man was arrested Friday for allegedly driving in circles on the front lawn of Pinewoods Elementary School, a school employee said.

The school employee said Brevard County sheriff's deputies arrested the person they think is responsible for driving a dark-colored car in doughnuts on the school's front lawn Tuesday at 8:23 p.m.

The incident was captured on the school's security cameras.

Brevard County Jail records show Tyler Willhite was booked into the complex Friday morning on charges of criminal mischief and trespassing on school grounds.

His bail was set at $1,000.

