Driver accused of DUI, police say child was sitting on case of beer in car

COCOA, Fla. - A woman was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and child abuse after officials from the Cocoa Police Department said she crashed into a tree. A child was reportedly sitting in the car on top of a half-empty case of beer.

Officers said Rosa Cruz Cruz was found just before 3 a.m. Thursday after she had crashed her car into a tree at the 1200 block of Westview Drive in Cocoa. The arresting officer said Cruz Cruz took five minutes to wake up after having crashed.

The arrest report states the arresting officer smelled alcohol on Cruz Cruz's breath and that her speech was slurred. She was unable to perform the exercises that determine if a driver is intoxicated, according to the report.

Authorities said Cruz Cruz's breath samples were .188 and .184, both of which are well over the legal driving limit.

The officer said the child was found sitting in the car unbuckled on top of the case of beer.

She is being held in the Brevard County Jail on a $3,500 bail.

