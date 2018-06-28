Driver acquitted in 3-year-old girl's day care van death

PENSACOLA, Fla. - A Florida jury has acquitted a day care driver in the death of a 3-year-old in a hot van.

The Pensacola News-Journal reported that 27-year-old Cornel McGee stood trial Wednesday on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child by culpable negligence in the death of Jai'Nier Barnes last August.

McGee picked up the girl from her Pensacola home and drove her with several other children to In His Arms Christian Academy. Another employee, 28-year-old Louvenia Johnson, testified she had been distracted while unloading the children from the van.

Jai'Nier was found in the vehicle about four hours later. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Johnson faces 30 years in prison after pleading no contest to one count of aggravated manslaughter of a child by culpable negligence.

The jury deliberated about 30 minutes before acquitting McGee.



Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.