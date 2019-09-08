Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash involving train, Palm Bay police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash involving a train, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Officers went to the scene near Hessey Avenue and Dixie Highway Northeast to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and the train.

Police said the driver of the vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The roadway was open Saturday evening, police said.

