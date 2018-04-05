Driver to enter plea in crash that killed Michigan police officer

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County man charged in a crash that killed a Michigan police officer is set to enter a plea in court Thursday.

Yashpaul Boodram was arrested in October after troopers said he hit Jennifer Garringer while she was walking in a marked crosswalk near the Orange County Convention Center.

Investigators said Boodram originally left the scene but was brought back by a witness.

Garringer was in Orlando on vacation when she was killed.

