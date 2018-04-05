News

Driver to enter plea in crash that killed Michigan police officer

Yashpaul Boodram hit woman in marked crosswalk in Orlando, troopers say

By Cathleigh Winningham - Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County man charged in a crash that killed a Michigan police officer is set to enter a plea in court Thursday. 

Yashpaul Boodram was arrested in October after troopers said he hit Jennifer Garringer while she was walking in a marked crosswalk near the Orange County Convention Center. 

Investigators said Boodram originally left the scene but was brought back by a witness. 

Garringer was in Orlando on vacation when she was killed. 

 

 

