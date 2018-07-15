Drunk driver crashes into pole, causes power outage, road blocks, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A crash took out a power pole Sunday morning, causing road blockages and a power outage affecting over 400 people, according to officials from the Orlando Police Department.

Officers said a driver crashed into a pole at North Forest Drive and Virginia Drive, in front of Harry P. Leu Gardens, just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. That driver has been arrested for drunk driving, according to police.

As of 9 a.m., Virginia Drive was closed at Hampton Avenue, Forest Avenue and Nebraska Avenue. Some traffic lights in the area were not working. Power crews were at the scene.

Orlando Utilities Commission's outage map showed 413 customers who live by Leu Gardens are without power. They estimate power will be restored by 1:32 p.m.

Officials from the OUC said the crash caused over 1,000 customers to initially lose power. They said most of those customers had power restored within an hour or two, and those remaining are reliant on crews reconstructing the poles.

