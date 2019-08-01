Driver dies after crashing into palm trees, police say

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - Police say a driver died after running off the roadway and crashing into two palm trees.

The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of South Nova Road in South Daytona.

It's unclear why the white Chevrolet S10 ran off the roadway. Officials said no other vehicles were involved in the crash and the driver was the only occupant of the Chevrolet.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call South Daytona Police Officer Mike Charla at 386-322-3030.

