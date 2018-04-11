Driver dies after crashing into tree in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 50-year-old man died after losing control of his truck and crashing into a tree on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man, who is from Seville, was driving a 2007 Ford pickup truck southbound on U.S. 17 at 2 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, veered off the roadway and hit a tree head-on.

The man died at Florida Hospital DeLand. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.