Driver escapes after car crashes into Orange County pond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Crews jumped into action after a car lost control and went underwater near the Orlando Executive Airport.
Around 5:09 p.m. Monday the car went into a pond near Gear Lake Avenue and Fairgreen Street.
The driver was able to get out of the car.
He told News 6 his tires did not have enough traction for the rainy conditions on Monday.
The driver said his car went through the fence.
Orlando Police said speed was a factor in this incident.
“I am in shock,” the driver told News 6.
He did not require any medical treatment.
