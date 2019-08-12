Driver escapes after car crashes into Orange County pond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Crews jumped into action after a car lost control and went underwater near the Orlando Executive Airport.

Around 5:09 p.m. Monday the car went into a pond near Gear Lake Avenue and Fairgreen Street.

The driver was able to get out of the car.

He told News 6 his tires did not have enough traction for the rainy conditions on Monday.

The driver said his car went through the fence.

Orlando Police said speed was a factor in this incident.

“I am in shock,” the driver told News 6.

He did not require any medical treatment.



