Driver fires at van that wouldn't let him change lanes on Turnpike, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Road rage led to a shooting on Florida's Turnpike during rush hour on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Luis Fatiol told them that he was driving his Honda Accord on State Road 417 around 5:15 p.m. when he went to change lanes near Canoe Creek Service Plaza, a white van sped up to prevent him from doing so.

Fatiol eventually changed lanes when he had enough space but then he thought the white van rear-ended him so he turned his hazard lights on and pulled over and the van did the same, according to the report.

He said he went to confront the driver of the van, but the motorist drove around Fatiol, hitting his open driver's side door and nearly striking him, records show.

Troopers said Fatiol got back into his car and chased down the van in an attempt to get it to stop. When that didn't work, he grabbed a 9mm handgun from his glove box and fired six shots at the van, according to the report.

No one was injured.

Deputies stopped the Honda Accord about two miles later, according to investigators.

Fatiol's girlfriend, who was in the front seat at the time of the shooting, said Fatiol has a bad temper and doesn't think clearly when he's mad. She said she begged him to stop, the report said.

Fatiol, 27, faces charges of attempted felony murder, shooting into a vehicle and discharging a gun from a vehicle.

