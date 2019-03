Photos surfaced on Facebook of a driver getting stuck in the sand at Cocoa Beach. (Photo courtesy of Maryls Dugan Clark)

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Photos surfaced on Facebook of a driver getting stuck in the sand at Cocoa Beach.

News 6 viewer Maryls Dugan Clark posted photos of the incident on social media.

“Guess we need to post signs,” Clark wrote on Facebook.

Cocoa Beach police said the driver told officers he thought he could drive on the beach.

Police said the driver was not cited.

Investigators said he paid the towing company to get him out of the sand.

