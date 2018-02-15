Delivery driver hits, kills woman, 86, at her Leesburg home, FHP says

LEESBURG, Fla. - A truck driver struck and killed an 86-year-old Leesburg woman Thursday morning while making a delivery to her home, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Anna Shrewsberry died in the crash, which was reported at 8:54 a.m. on Crooked Oaks Lane and Timber Crest Drive in Lake County.

The FHP said the driver made a delivery to the home and when he backed up, he struck Shrewsberry, who was pronounced dead at Leesburg Regional Medical Center.

The FHP said charges are pending against the driver, Michael Clemente Fontanez, 27, of Kissimmee.

No other details have been released.

