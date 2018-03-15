Driver in critical condition after crashing into tree in Osceola County, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 70-year-old man is in critical condition after veering off the Florida Turnpike and crashing into a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a 2004 Dodge pickup truck on the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 231 in Osceola County at 11:30 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, he left the road and the left side of his truck struck a tree, the report said.

Troopers said the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The crash is under investigation, although authorities do not believe it was alcohol related.

