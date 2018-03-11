Driver killed after running red light, colliding with car in Marion County, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A woman is dead after running a red light early Sunday, troopers said.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said Courtland Gross, 24, was driving a Dodge Charger east on State Road 40, and as he began to go through the green light at the intersection with State Road 19, Juanita Lopez, 40, ran the red light going north on SR 19.

Troopers said Gross attempted to avoid the crash, but was unable to and struck the left side of Lopez's Chrysler 300.

Gross and a passenger in Lopez's car suffered minor injuries, troopers said, but Lopez was killed.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

