Driver leaves crash after fatal hit-and-run in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a fatal hit-and-run in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened overnight Saturday at San Lorenzo Road and Cortez Court.

According to FHP, a Toyota 4-door was being driven north on San Lorenzo Road and the driver lost control of the car.

The car went off the road, struck a sign and then hit a tree, troopers said.

The passenger in the car died at the scene. The driver left the crash and fled on foot, according to officials.

No names have been released at this time and the driver is still at large.

According to troopers, the crash is still being investigated and charges are pending against the driver. Officials have not ruled out alcohol as a cause.

