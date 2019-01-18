Driver pointed gun at woman for 'driving slow,' Melbourne police say

Kevin Paul Wade, 21, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A motorist is accused of pointing a gun at a woman he described as "driving slow," according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Kevin Paul Wade, 21, of the 200 block of Rheine Road, Palm Bay, was charged Wednesday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. He posted $25,000 bail at the Brevard County Jail on Friday.

The road rage incident happened about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hereford Road in a neighborhood north of Post Road and east of Wickham Road. A woman told police two men in a silver BMW drove past her at a high rate of speed and honked the horn, Florida Today reported. The driver pointed a gun at her as they passed, she told officers.

Police found the BMW and questioned Wade, who said he had mimicked the shape of a gun with his hand, but did not have a weapon, according to the affidavit.

Officers located a gun in some bushes in an area where a witness said Wade had parked, the affidavit states.

