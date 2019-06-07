Good Samaritans pull driver from submerging pickup in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - Good Samaritans rescued the driver of a pickup truck Friday morning as the truck was sinking into an Orange County retention pond.

The crash happened off Semoran Boulevard at Lee Vista Boulevard near Orlando.

Eva Delgado said she saw the pickup enter the pond so she drove over the median and through oncoming traffic to get next to the water.

Delgado said she saw several witnesses recording the crash on their cellphones so she decided to jump in, as did another man.

She said the driver was unconscious. A third person helped them pull the driver out of the pickup. Delgado said she yelled for others to help, and a group of people got the driver to the shore.

The cause of the crash and the driver's condition are not known.

The pickup was later pulled out of the water.

