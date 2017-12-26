Driver slams into Merritt Island post office

A Merritt Island man was ticketed for careless driving after authorities said he accidentally ran into a post office.

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - An 82-year-old Merritt Island man was ticketed after accidentally ramming his vehicle into the front entrance of a post office early Tuesday.

No one was injured in the crash, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The accident happened about 10:30 a.m., 333 Crockett Blvd. and Diana Boulevard in Merritt Island. The crash knocked out a window but caused no other apparent damage.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Ronald Morgan was in the post office’s parking lot when he attempted to hit the brake but instead pumped the gas pedal. His 2016 then pitched forward into the front of the post office.

Troopers ticketed Morgan for careless driving and issued a recommendation for him to get a driver’s license re-examination.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.