Driver slams into school bus as students being dropped off, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - On Monday afternoon, a driver slammed into two vehicles, one of which was a school bus dropping off students, on Waterford Chase Parkway, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Jorge Velasco, 55, of Winter Springs, was driving east on the parkway around 2:15 p.m. In front of him was a Toyota vehicle that was stopped as a school bus, headed west, was stopped, dropping off students.

Highway Patrol officials said Velasco failed to stop for an unknown reason, struck the back of the Toyota, continued on and struck the back of the school bus.

Troopers said eight high school-age students were on board. No injuries were reported in the crash.

The Highway Patrol said Velasco was ticketed for careless driving.

