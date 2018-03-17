News

Driver hit, killed after making illegal U-turn in Kissimmee, troopers say

By Danielle Frew
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 41-year-old man from Kissimmee was struck and killed Saturday morning after making an illegal U-turn, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The victim was identified as Angel Feliciano. 

Troopers say Feliciano was driving a 1999 four-door Saturn westbound on U.S.192 at 2:15 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, tried to make a U-turn in a grassy median and drove into the direct path of a 2001 Chevy Tahoe.  

The front of the other vehicle struck the right side of Feliciano's vehicle. 

The crash remains under investigation. Troopers are waiting on the results of a toxicology report, the report said. 

