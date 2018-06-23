Driver suffering from medical episode crashes into lake, Ocoee police say

OCOEE, Fla. - A driver suffering from a medical episode lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a lake Saturday afternoon, according to the Ocoee Police Department.

Officials said the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Colonial Drive near Blackwood Avenue.

The man was driving in the area when he suffered from a medical issue, lost control of his silver car, left the roadway, flipped and landed in the water upside down, according to a news release.

Police said bystanders got into the water and got the man out of the car. Once he was on the shore, several off-duty nurses performed CPR until first responders arrived.

The driver was taken to an area hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

"The Ocoee Police Department would like to warmly thank all citizens involved for their involvement and sense of civic and humanitarian duty," officials said in a statement.

