FHP: Driver suffering medical issue dies after hitting parked vehicle

ORLANDO, Fa. - A 61-year-old man died Sunday after he suffered from a medical issue while driving and hit another vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the man, who has not yet been identified, was driving on Osceola Avenue in Orlando around 9 a.m. when the medical episode caused him to travel across nearby grass and onto Baxter Street, where he hit a parked vehicle near Jennie Jewel Drive.

The parked vehicle, which was in a driveway, was not occupied, troopers said.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he later died, troopers said. Investigators did not say whether the man died as a result of the medical issue or the crash.

