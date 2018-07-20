Driver taken down with stun gun after chase, crash in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Troopers arrested a 22-year-old man Friday morning after he fled from authorities, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Michael Ikner crashed his car on Kirkman Road, near Raleigh Street, and hit another driver.

After the crash, Ikner fled and ran through the Wawa gas station on the corner of Raleigh Street, authorities said.

A witness told News 6 she saw the moment troopers deployed a stun gun on Ikner in an attempt to stop him.

"I was like, "Oh my gosh, this guy is running from the cops after the accident, so this guy was a criminal,'" she said.

News 6 learned Ikner has been arrested on felony charges in the past.

Ikner was taken into custody and is now facing a long list of charges, including resisting an officer, fleeing from an officer and driving under the influence.

