VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Ormond Beach firefighters said a car drove through two trees and a street sign Friday.

Investigators said the car ran off Granada Boulevard.

The car ended up in a gully.

Thankfully no one was injured, according to Ormond Beach Firefighters.

There is no word at this time on what caused the driver to crash.

