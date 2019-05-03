Blond wig couldn't disguise suspect wanted in Brevard drug bust, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A blond wig?

It may not have been the best disguise, at least not according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office following the arrest Thursday of Robert “Bobby” Walls at a location along Range Road, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The arrest was carried out by the sheriff’s Gameover Task Force in the wake of what sheriff’s officials described as the dismantling of a major drug operation in Brevard. More than 60 people were arrested and at least 100 warrants issued, including one for Walls.

“Seriously,” someone wrote on the sheriff's office Facebook page late Thursday. “You thought that wig would keep the Game Over Task Force from recognizing you?”

An accompanying photo shows Walls sitting on the ground, wearing a blonde wig in disarray on his head. Authorities said he was on a bicycle near his home, sporting the hairpiece.

Walls was arrested and taken to the Brevard County Jail, where he was charged with conspiracy to possess controlled substance, solicitation to sell controlled substance, and unlawful use of a two-way device.

He will appear before a judge Friday for a first appearance.

