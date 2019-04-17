Drug investigation leads to discovery of cockfighting pit, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives executing a search warrant at a residence in Orange City uncovered a cockfighting breeding and training pit, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the West Volusia Narcotics Task Force executed the warrant around 6 a.m., which led to the discovery of a gun, thousands of dollars in cash, ammunition, cannabis, cannabis oil, drug paraphernalia, an off-white powder, tablets and more.

Outside of the residence, deputies said they found a pit and coop with 26 chickens.

Jose Rodriguez-Quinones, 47, said he lives at the homes and owns the chickens, according to the report. He admitted to breeding and training the chickens so they could be sold for $200 to $400 apiece to be used for cockfighting, the affidavit said.

When deputies told Rodriguez-Quinones they were going to seize the animals, he responded by saying, "I will just buy more chickens, this is my life," according to the report.

He was arrested on charges of animal fighting, possession of an animal fighting pen and paraphernalia, owning property to manage and operate animal fighting, possession of cannabis oil with intent to sell, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. His total bond is $76,000.

