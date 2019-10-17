Deputies: Drug ring in Merritt Island, Cocoa, busted

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - At least two dozen suspected drug dealers have been arrested as part of a two-month-long investigation into an illegal narcotics operation in Cocoa and Merritt Island, according to the Brevard County sheriff.

Brevard County sheriff’s deputies rounded up 24 of the suspected dealers and transferred them to the jail on Thursday, News 6 partner Florida Today reports.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey — who announced the sweep with a Facebook video post — said the arrests dealt mostly with crack, powdered cocaine, and heroin.

The group — believed responsible for bringing in a half kilo of cocaine each week — involved about 35 members who worked to sell the drugs to clients across Merritt Island and Cocoa.

A kilo can fetch over $20,000 in value on the streets, experts said.

The names of those arrested were expected to be released at a later time.

The arrests also follow a similar drug bust in Melbourne that netted at least 17 arrests this week. An investigation is ongoing.

