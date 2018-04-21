Drugs, gun, woman's children seized from Melbourne home, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Police served a warrant and searched a home in Melbourne this week, and found heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and a gun -- along with a woman and her two children, officers said Friday.

The woman, now identified as Micki Lee Goodsier, 33, has been arrested on warrants tied to the sale of heroin and methamphetamine, and the unlawful use of a communication device, police said.

Charges are pending in connection with her alleged possession of the drugs, according to a news release from the Melbourne Police Department.

The Department of Children and Families removed both of Goodsier’s kids, who are ages 1 and 3, and placed them with a family member.

Officials also took the gun from the home, located in the 1100 block of Croton Road.

Goodier is accused of selling, distributing and using the drugs. The warrant was served Wednesday by a special investigation unit, a SWAT team and patrol. Other adults were in the home as well when police searched the home.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 800-423-TIPS (8477).

