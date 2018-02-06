Drunken driver crashes into canal after hitting mailbox, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of hitting a mailbox and crashing into a canal while driving drunk was arrested Monday after crawling through mud and water to awaiting deputies, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said two witnesses called 911 to report that a Ford F-150 pickup truck was being driven recklessly on Redwood Street in Bunnell around 8:48 p.m.

One witness said he was driving on Redwood Street when he saw the truck speeding and hitting mailboxes along the street, according to the report. The man told deputies he had to swerve off the road to avoid a head-on collision with the truck, the affidavit said.

Deputies said the witnesses watched as the driver sped through an intersection without stopping then went into the woods and crashed into a nearby canal. The witnesses stayed a safe distance from the crash and waited for law enforcement to arrive.

When deputies arrived, the truck was in the water of the canal and the driver did not appear to be behind the wheel, according to the report.

Deputies said the driver, 25-year-old Hunter Millman, was found lying in the canal 25 yards from the crash. Millman was wet, muddy and dressed in camouflage, according to the report.

Millman's speech slurred, his eyes were bloodshot and watery, he couldn't maintain balance and he smelled of alcohol, the affidavit said.

After a witness identified Millman as the man who struck his mailbox, a field sobriety test was conducted on Millman, according to authorities. Millman had difficulty following instructions and completing the tests, deputies said.

Records show Millman was arrested on a DUI charge, which marks his second DUI arrest in the past three months.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.