Drunken driver who killed Florida officer gets 10 years

KEY WEST, Fla. - A Florida woman received a 10-year sentence for killing an off-duty police officer and injuring another in a drunken driving accident.

Lacey Morris pleaded no contest Friday in Key West for the 2017 death of 40-year-old Christine Braswell and for injuring 25-year-old Bernenda Mac, both Delray Beach police officers.

Police said Morris' blood-alcohol levels were twice the legal limit and she had a marijuana cigarette in her car when she turned in front of a scooter carrying Braswell and Mac two years ago, causing them to crash on a Key West street. Braswell died of her injuries, while Mac survived severe head and internal injuries.

Braswell's family agreed to the plea deal to avoid enduring a trial.



Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.