Drunk woman had child in car during hit-and-run crash, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Palm Coast woman who had been drinking vodka Red Bulls is accused of causing a DUI hit-and-run crash with a child in the back seat, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called Friday evening to the area of Cypress Edge in Palm Coast in reference to a woman speeding on Palm Coast Parkway then striking in an intersection.

The brown Volkswagen Jetta continued speeding on Cypress Point Parkway after the crash, the report said. Two witnesses followed the vehicle after the crash and provided 911 operators with the Jetta's location until deputies arrived, according to the affidavit.

Deputies stopped the Jetta, which had front-end damage from the crash, in a Sonny's parking lot. The driver, 31-year-old Crystal Ferreira, got out of the vehicle, but had to sit on a curb because she could not keep her balance, the report said.

Deputies said they could smell a fruity alcoholic beverage on her breath and there was a child in a car seat who was calm and uninjured. The report indicated that Ferreira had been drinking vodka Red Bulls prior to the crash.

Ferreira was apologetic and said that she was speeding because she wanted to get home, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said Ferreira struggled to follow directions and maintain balance during a field sobriety test.

A family member picked up the child and Ferreira was arrested on charges of DUI, child neglect and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, records show.

Authorities said a breath test administered at the Flagler County Jail showed that Ferreira's blood alcohol level was .234, nearly three times the legal limit.

