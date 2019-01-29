Woman arrested in DUI crash that killed her boyfriend, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was driving drunk when she caused a three-vehicle that killed her motorcyclist boyfriend was recently arrested on a vehicular homicide charge, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened at 12:03 a.m. on Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Lake County.

Arizbet Vasquez Contreras, 24, was driving a Ford Explorer westbound approaching stopped traffic when she hit the back of the motorcycle her boyfriend Jason Allen Sasser was on, causing the Honda Shadow to hit with the vehicle in front of it, according to the arrest report. Upon impact, Sasser was ejected from his seat, troopers said.

Sasser was transported to Waterman Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the report said. Contreras was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital for testing.

At the hospital, she was given a voluntary blood sample to test for alcohol, the report said. Troopers said they saw signs of impairment, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

While in the hospital, Contreras told troopers Sasser was her boyfriend and she had consumed alcohol prior to the crash, according to the report.

The driver of the third vehicle told officials he saw Contreras driving the SUV that hit Sasser and heard her say the man she hit was her boyfriend, troopers said.

Officials executed a search warrant for the medical toxicology reports of Contreras from Central Florida Regional Hospital on Oct. 2, according to the report. They said she had a blood-alcohol level of .144 grams of alcohol per 100 millimeters of blood.

Contreras was arrested Monday on charges of DUI, homicide - negligent vehicular manslaughter, DUI to cause death to human or unborn child and DUI damage to property or person of another.

