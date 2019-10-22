Dryer malfunction blamed for fire at Stetson University, officials say

DeLAND, Fla. - A dryer is to blame for a fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to Stetson University's campus, according to the DeLand Fire Department.

Firefighters said the fire was reported Tuesday afternoon in the lower west portion of Edmund Hall after a commercial clothing dryer overheated.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames, which were quickly spreading throughout the utility room, officials said. Firefighters worked to quickly put out the blaze.

Dryer sparks fire at Stetson University's Edmund Hall. (Image: DeLand Fire Department)

Once the flames were extinguished, the fire marshal investigated and found that the dryer had malfunctioned, sparking the fire, according to firefighters.

No one was injured, officials said.

According to the DeLand Fire Department, the damage to the room and equipment is estimated at $20,000. Edmund Hall was expected to remained closed through the night Tuesday, officials said.

