Duck hunting banned on most Casselberry lakes

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Hunters have been accessing the public boat ramp before dawn at Secret Lake Park in Casselberry for the last two years during duck season.

Residents complained about gunshots during dawn hours because of the noise and safety concerns.

In response to the complaints, the city of Casselberry requested the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission establish a bird sanctuary or restricted hunting area, but FWC denied the request.

Hunters argued they had the right to be there since the lakes are public.

In the Guide to Waterfowl Hunting in Florida published by the FWC, waterfowl hunting is permitted on any body of water that has public access, such as a boat landing or launch.

FWC and the city of Casselberry agreed to work together to resolve the issue.

The city will now be responsible for restricting hunting on its lakes, putting up signs and enforcing the rules.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection determined Lake Howell is the only state-owned body of water in the city, so hunting will still be allowed there.

