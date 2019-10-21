DUI suspect runs into Belle Isle officer near school, police say

BELLE ISLE, Fla. - An officer who was directing traffic near a school Monday afternoon was hit by a DUI suspect who was believed to have struck several vehicles, according to the Belle Isle Police Department.

Police said Officer Burns was outside Cornerstone Charter Academy shortly before 3 p.m. as students and buses were leaving when someone came up to him and said a yellow vehicle hit several cars without stopping.

Burns ran toward the vehicle and told the driver, Pablo Ramos Ramon, to stop, which he did for a moment before speeding off, according to authorities. Burns' leg was hit during the incident, police said.

Burns was not injured.

Ramon, 22, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

