Duke Energy crews heading to Carolinas as Hurricane Florence approaches

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Duke Energy is sending major help to the Carolinas ahead of Hurricane Florence.

More than 1,000 crews from Florida, Ohio, and Kentucky will travel to the area to assist in power restoration following the storm. Florida Power & Light announced it will also send 500 crews.

The teams will include contractors, line workers, tree professionals and other help. Duke spokeswoman Anna Gibbs said although linemen will be on standby, treacherous conditions could slow the process.

"We have limitations when it comes to wind and wind speed, that may delay a little bit of the response. Of course no different than anything else flooding can delay the response. We have to be able to pull our trucks through that flooding," Gibbs said.

Crews expect to spend up to two weeks in the area.

Click here to read more about Hurricane Florence and its predicted impact.



