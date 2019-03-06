Dumbo takes flight in Orlando before movie premiere March 29

ORLANDO, Fla. - The movie isn’t out yet, but Dumbo is already taking flight.

Spirit Airlines announced Wednesday it has brought its new “Dumbo”-themed plane to Orlando.

The airline partnered with Disney and wrapped a plane to celebrate the premiere of the live-action film on March 29.

The plane was welcomed by water cannon at Orlando International Airport before continuing on to San Juan, Fort Lauderdale and Baltimore/Washington for its first day of service.

