Dump truck driver dies in Brevard County crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The driver of a dump truck died after a crash caused the vehicle to overturn several times, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on southbound Interstate 95 near the Palm Bay Road exit around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers said another vehicle was also involved in the crash but it's unknown if the occupants of that vehicle suffered any injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

