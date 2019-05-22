Dump truck overturns on State Road 429

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An area of State Road 429 is shut down Wednesday afternoon as authorities investigate a crash involving an overturned dump truck.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed debris across two lanes leading up to where the truck was sitting on its side in the grassy median near Kelly Park Road shortly after 4 p.m.

It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.

News 6 has contacted the Florida Highway Patrol for additional information. This post will be updated when a reply is received.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.