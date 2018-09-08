Early-morning sexual battery reported on Daytona Beach, deputies say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Another person has been sexually battered on Daytona Beach, according to officials from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. This comes just over a week after deputies said a woman was sexually battered and stripped on the same beach.

The most recent incident was reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Deputies said it occurred on the 600 block north of the beach in the area of Seabreeze Boulevard and the Florida A1A. Authorities said last week's battery took place in the Daytona Shores area, between Dunlawton Avenue and the El Portal beach approach.

The two incidents occurred less than 10 miles from each other. While deputies have not said the two are connected, they did include the information from last week's battery in the news release for the most recent battery.

A press conference with Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.