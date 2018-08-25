Citizens cast last-minute ballots, candidates make final push as early voting ends

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - This weekend is the last chance to cast your ballot across Central Florida ahead of Tuesday's primary election day.

Early voting ends Saturday in Seminole, Brevard, Lake, Marion, Sumter and Flagler counties. The last day of early voting for voters in Orange, Volusia and Osceola counties is Sunday.

There was a line of early voters waiting outside the Casselberry library on Saturday morning. Many people arrived before the doors even opened, including Debi Stolte.

"I like to go in 'cause I want to feel like I really voted. I want to do it the old-fashioned way: Go in, you do your vote, and you get a little sticker," she said.

Stolte said a top issue for her is education and making sure teachers have the resources they need.

She adds with today's political climate, she thinks more people are voting.

"I do feel a renewed fever because of social media. You're on there, you read things that make you mad, maybe not what you would choose," Stolte said. "So I think more people are starting to learn they can change that by voting."

Several candidates are in town this weekend hoping they can be the ones who bring change.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham stopped by Orlando Saturday morning to receive Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer's endorsement. Her opponents, Chris King and former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, are also campaigning across Central Florida.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam is making campaign stops in The Villages and Sanford.

For many candidates, this is a final push to meet voters and get their support.

"They're always here. You can always catch somebody. You just need to do the research and go listen for yourself," Stolte said.

Voters said they want to make sure their voices are heard.

"It's just important that we get our vote in," Stolte said.



