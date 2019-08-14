Earn $1,000, free Netflix for year by watching 25 hours of ‘Friends'

2004: The sitcom "Friends" ends after 236 episodes and 10 seasons. The finale was watched by 51.1 million American viewers, making it the fourth most watched series finale in television history and the most watched TV episode of the decade.

Are you a “Friends” superfan? This contest will be easy for you.

FrontierBundles.com wants to pay someone obsessed with the 90's TV sitcom “Friends” $1,000 to watch 25 hours of the show in honor of its 25th anniversary.

The winner will also get a 12-month Netflix subscription and a “Friends Fandom Fun Pack” with a T-shirt, Central Perk mug, popcorn and treats.

The amount of time you’ll be watching “Friends” equates to about 60 episodes and they must be watch before Sept. 22.

While watching, you’re required to live-tweet the experience as well as tweet a photo of you celebrating your finish, tagging @FrontierCorp in the post.

The company says it’s looking for someone who is organized, detail-oriented with an active Twitter account and following.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen.

Click here to apply.

“How you doin’?” after hearing this news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.