Easter egg hunts across Central Florida

If you and your family are looking for a way to change up your annual tradition and celebrate with the community, Central Florida has many options that will take your egg hunt out of your own backyard.

Sanford Easter Eggstravaganza

Bring your baskets to Fort Mellon Park along Lake Monroe Saturday, April 20 to collect eggs and other goodies. Children ages 12 and under are invited to join the fun and meet the Easter Bunny. The event starts at 10 a.m.

65th annual Winter Park Easter Egg Hunt

Central Park West Meadow will be stocked with 14,000 eggs for the 65th annual Egg Hunt in downtown Winter Park. Children up to 10 years old are welcome to come fill up their baskets Saturday, April 20, at 10 a.m.

Mount Dora Library Easter Egg Hunt

The Easter Bunny will be hitching a ride on a fire truck to the library in downtown Mount Dora. The W.T. Bland Public Library is hosting an egg hunt on the lawn, free book giveaway and other holiday entertainment Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m.

Easter Festival & Giant Egg Hunt

Join the Easter fun, complete with face painting, balloons, games, relay races, prizes, food and bounce houses Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. True Life Church is hosting the free Easter event at Wickham Park.

Helicopter Egg Drop

Calvary Christian Center is hosting the annual Helicopter Egg Drop. More than 50,000 eggs will be up for grabs. Food vendors, games and bounce houses will also be set up at the Daytona Stadium Saturday, April 20, at 10 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. because space is limited. Registration for the event starts at 9 a.m.

