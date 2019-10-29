Eatonville school thought to be haunted will be demolished, town leaders say

Hungerford Prep High School in Eatonville, Fla. will soon be demolished, town officials say.

EATONVILLE, Fla. - A former Eatonville school -- that became a popular spot for ghost hunters -- will soon be sold, as town leaders are set to approve a real estate purchase agreement with the Orange County School Board, that will help determine what will replace the old Hungerford Prep High School.

The meeting, set to begin at 7:30 p.m. at Eatonville town hall, will lay out new terms of the deal, which include Eatonville retaining 6 acres of the property located behind the library.

Hungerford Prep closed in 2010, but had been operating as a community center, until trespassers vandalized the inside earlier this year, thinking the building was haunted.

In just the past several months, security cameras have been installed and a bigger fence has been put in, making it harder for trespassers whose key to get in was bolt cutters on a padlock.

Eatonville Police detective Brodrick Lampkin told News 6 the changes have drastically decreased criminal activity on the property.

City leaders told News 6 it's too early to tell how much the land will be sold for or what exactly would go there.

James Benderson is the town planner.

"We have people from all over calling and checking up on it," he said. "Everybody is paying attention because it will be one of the largest, if not the largest, development that's happened in the town at one time."

Demolition of the building, which will be paid for by the town and the school board, is expected to be completed at the end of this year or early 2020.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.