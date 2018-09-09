Edgewater man drowns at New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A man from Edgewater, 64-year-old Steven Kolaczewski, drowned on Sunday afternoon at the New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

According to authorities, lifeguards responded to a bather in distress around 12:30 p.m. and pulled an unresponsive man, Kolaczewski, from the water and began lifesaving efforts.

Kolaczewski was transported to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead around 1:13 p.m., according to reports.

Authorities say that the official cause of death will be released after an autopsy.

Volusia County Beach Safety also rescued 13 people from the ocean on Sunday without incident, and they also flew a red flag due to the large surf and elevated rip current risk.

Beach Safety expects the surf to continue to grow in the next few days, and advise swimmers who plan on coming to the beach to stay cautious.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.