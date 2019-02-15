Edgewater nonprofit relying on prayer, kindness after car crashes into building

EDGEWATER, Fla. - A long-standing nonprofit organization was forced to stop serving thousands of people in Southeast Volusia County Wednesday after a car crashed into their building. The organization's founders are hoping prayers and the kindness of others will help guide them on what to do next.



"All of a sudden this explosion occurred and debris was flying everywhere," Frog Ministry Inc. founder Chip Clark said of the crash.



No one was hurt inside Frog Ministry.

Edgewater police said the driver was hit from behind and slammed into the building. Both the driver and passenger went to the hospital with minor injuries.



The nonprofit organization that rents the building is at a standstill.



"The amount of damage needs to be ascertained to see if it breaks a threshold for whether we can rebuild or whether they're going to have to demolish the building," Clark said.



Chip and Dawn Clark founded Frog Ministry in 2008, which stands for "Forever Relying On God." The couple said more than 10,000 people are registered with their donation-based organization and they can get whatever essentials they need for free.



"We have housewares, clothes. We have a food bank for the homeless, we have showers for the homeless. We see about 200 plus people a day and we're not going to be able to serve them and that's painful," he said.



The couple said they can't accept any more food and clothes, since part of the store is without power and there's not a front door to let people in.



"Ultimately, we want to get back up full scale and running, whether that's going to be here or we have to move out because they won't fix it or can't fix it," Clark said.



Clark said his faith will overcome this expensive hurdle, and he hopes his prayers will be answered so he and his wife can start serving again.



"We're in a real rocky spot here but you know, it's nothing that God can't solve," he said.

