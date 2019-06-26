Edgewater police arrest 2 suspects after toddler found in stolen car

EDGEWATER, Fla. - The Edgewater Police Department said officers arrested two suspects after a 2-year-old girl was found in the back seat of a stolen car.

Police said officers used a stop stick on the car at the Interstate 95 Edgewater exit. Investigators said the driver, Ronald Salley Jr., ran from the car in the 2000 block of Willow Oak Drive because the tires were going flat.

Officers said Salley threw a stolen gun as he ran and was caught by investigators.

Hanna Everett, who was in the car, was also arrested, according to police.

Everett's 2-year-old daughter was in the back seat of the car, according to investigators.

Police said the toddler was united with a responsible adult. A Volusia County Sheriff's Office K-9 found the stolen gun, according to police.

Everett was charged with possession of cannabis not more than 20 grams.

Salley was charged with:

Possession of Schedule 1 substance

Possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Grand theft of a firearm

Possession of ammunition by convicted felon

Grand theft of a motor vehicle

Child abuse

Attempt to elude

