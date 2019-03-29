Elderly couple killed in Bartow mobile home fire

BARTOW, Fla. - An elderly couple is believed dead after a mobile home caught fire early Friday in Polk County, deputies said.

The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. at 4630 Fighter Road near Bomber Road and U.S. Highway 17 in Bartow.

"It is believed an elderly couple are still inside the mobile home and did not make it out," the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Sheriff's Office will conduct the death investigations.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.