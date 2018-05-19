Elderly man dies after falling in lake, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials from Orange County Fire Rescue said a man died after falling in a lake on Saturday.

The incident occurred off of Deer Isle Circle in Winter Garden, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the victim's grandchild called 911. The man was taken to the hospital and later pronounced deceased, according to authorities.

