Elderly man dies after modified scooter overturns in Marion County crash, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An elderly man is dead after overturning a modified scooter in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 4:18 p.m. Friday on U.S. 27 near Northwest 44th Avenue.

Troopers said the four-wheeled modified scooter was heading east on U.S. 27 in the outside lane when its driver failed to brake in time when traffic stopped in front of him due to a red traffic signal ahead.

The driver took evasive action by swerving to the right. Troopers said that's when the scooter collided with a raised concrete curb, which caused it to overturn.

The driver fell off the scooter as it overturned. Troopers said the 85-year-old driver suffered critical injuries and was taken to the Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

